And, behold, a woman, which was diseased with an issue of blood twelve years, came behind him, and touched the hem of His garment: for she said within herself, If I may but touch His garment, I shall be whole. But Jesus turned him about, and when he saw her, he said Daughter, be of good comfort; thy faith hath made thee whole. And the woman was made whole from that hour.
Do you have an issue? Something that is stopping you from living the life God has called you to?
This woman as seen in Matthew was probably aware of her disease every day of her life. She could have given up, thinking she would never be healed, yet this woman had hope.
Hope is a goal setter; it gives you something to focus on and to aim for.
In Romans 15:13 it is written “Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that you may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.”
We need hope that we may believe for what might seem impossible. Most people have issues, it may be different from the issue this woman had, but issues can handicap us and distract us from our calling and purpose in life.
Issues usually focus on how we think and feel. That means we are operating through our emotions rather than in the Spirit.
Issues that are not dealt with can hamper our growth spiritually. The people around Jesus probably did not know what this woman’s problem was, or they would have stopped her, because she was breaking Mosaic law by pressing into a crowd and touching Jesus as an unclean person.
She was not going to let anything stop her because she believed Jesus was who He said He was, and believed that if she touched the hem of His garment, she would receive her miracle.
She said it, she believed it, and she did it, praise God!
This woman acted on faith and was willing to go against the accepted religious practices because her faith was that strong. As a result, she was free from an issue that plagued her for 12 years and now had a testimony that glorified God.
Your issue is not about you, it’s about your ability to go deeper and come up higher with God. Jesus has always been with you, don’t let your any issue stop you, keep going, keep seeking, and God will give you the opportunity when you’re ready to reach out and touch Jesus.
Then in a moment you will be free of whatever issue has slowed you down, because faith honors God and God honors faith.
