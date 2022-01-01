Hereby know ye the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesseth that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is of God: And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of Antichrist, whereof you have heard that it should come; and even now already is it in the world.
—1 John 4:2-3
Our world has become one of social media and news that is filled with opinions loosely based on facts. Information can be used to instill fear or control what many people think just by the type of words used to present any situation or topic.
What we hear or listen to can have a profound effect on how we think and act. It is written in 1 Corinthians 14:10, “There are it may be so many kinds of voices in the world, and none of them is without signification.”
We must be on guard to what voices we are listening to. If we are immersed in the word of God studying, obeying, and acting on God’s word, then we will more readily recognize false voices.
If we have deep roots in the church and are clothed in the armor of God standing with the sword of the spirit in our hand and the shield of faith, we will withstand the fiery darts of the enemy.
Always remember it was with words that Satan defeated Adam and Eve by getting them to doubt God’s word.
We may not consider what manner of spirit is behind the words we are listening to. We assume we can tell what is truth and what is not.
Unfortunately, we can easily be led astray by what sounds good and what agrees with the way we think. God wants us to have discernment, or an inner witness in our spirit of what is the Spirit of God and what is the spirit of Antichrist.
If we are diligently seeking God, His will and His way, we will have peace and not let the storms or voices of the world penetrate our inner being.
Before leaving this world Jesus said to His disciples in John 14: 27 “Peace I leave with you, My peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”
If you don’t have the peace Christ died to give you, consider what you are feeding your spirit, is it the words of the world, or words of truth and life?
In 1 John 4:1 John warned, “Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.”
The Spirit of God will bring edification and will produce joy and peace, but what the devil is pushing will upset your spirit and oppress you.
Learn to watch the spirit within you and recognize what is producing your thoughts and actions. It will help you every day of your life.
Paul tells us in 1 Corinthians 2:16 that we have the mind of Christ, if we have learned to hear His voice, then we can recognize what is of God and what is not.
