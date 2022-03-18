Wisdom is good with an inheritance: and by it there is profit to them that see the sun. For wisdom is a defense, and money is a defense: but the excellency of knowledge is, that wisdom giveth life to them that have it.
Ecclesiastes 7:12
Solomon wrote that wisdom and an inheritance are both good. This is true when used rightly they can be powerful. Wisdom though, surpasses an inheritance dramatically in its value. Wisdom is the knowledge of God; there is no other wisdom that exists. Man, often thinks wisdom is the level of education you attain or the amount of money and power you possess. It is not. The Bible speaks clearly of the value of wisdom.
Proverbs 8:11 tells us "Wisdom is better than rubies: and all the things that may be desired are not to be compared to it." People spend much of their time trying to obtain what the world considers important, even willing to sacrifice their life and health for power, riches, and honor. Wisdom will cost you nothing and is given freely by God to those who honor Him, and hunger and thirst for righteousness. As you grown in the wisdom and knowledge of Jesus Christ, it will give you the knowledge needed to go through this life and lead you into the next life. Knowledge that is to be desired is found in a relationship with God by making Him the most important thing in your life. Those who have an intimate relationship with God know Him through His word and believe with no doubting what is written. Being in a relationship with someone gives you confidence to ask for what you know they desire to give.
It is written in James 1:5 "If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that give to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him." God wants man to have His wisdom, knowing that only God’s wisdom can give life. True life is found only in Christ. Many think the life they now live is life, no, this life will end for all one day, but the life of those in Christ is eternal. An inheritance with wisdom is profitable if used wisely, but an inheritance alone holds no spiritual value in God’s kingdom. Therefore, God’s wisdom is what we must seek.
It is written in Proverbs 4:7: "Wisdom is the principle thing: therefore, get wisdom and with all thy getting get understanding."
