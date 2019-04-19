Since 1990, Gulf Cove United Methodist Church has seen both the area’s potential and need for a place of worship and has been trying to meet that with a fun, uplifting energy.
“We had a group of folks who were part of Englewood United Methodist Church and the idea was this was going to be an up-and-coming area,” said Pastor Mike Weaver.
“You shouldn’t have to travel so far to be in a church community and so we said there needs to be one right in this area. Parents and families were going to be moving down here, you have people retiring down here, it just seemed like the place to be.”
And while that part of eastern Englewood has not fully built out yet, more than 400 people attend Gulf Cove United Methodist in season.
“Our programs are growing, we have more families coming into the church than ever, we try to be as accessible as we can,” said Weaver.
“We have traditional and contemporary services where the message and sermon are exactly the same, it just depends where you feel most comfortable, what music you prefer. And we also stream our service on Facebook.”
For the Easter season, the church also organized a variety of events to appeal to any demographic.
On Thursday, they had held an interactive communion, where church-goers in their everyday clothes were able to take part in a re-creation, of sorts, of the last supper.
“It’s really interesting to see because that’s how it would’ve been at the last supper, those would have been their normal clothes. And sometimes you’ll see a Welch’s grape juice bottle or one of those cliché white plastic church tables and it’s so cool to see everything modernized,” Weaver said.
Tonight, for Good Friday, the church will be hosting a Tenebrae service at 5 p.m. this evening. Tenebrae, Latin for “darkness,” refers to the extinguishing of candles and near-dark atmosphere that occur during worship.
“It’s not music-heavy, it’s very reflective and somber,” Weaver said.
But come the weekend, happy, excitement-filled events take over.
Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, an Easter egg hunt and small carnival of sorts will be held at the church, with food, games, crafts and even bounce houses.
And while the egg hunt is reserved for children fifth-grade and under, everyone is welcome to enjoy the celebratory environment together.
“It’s not about the eggs, it’s seeing kids interact with their friends, their neighbors. It’s kind of Norman Rockwell-y,” said Weaver, alluding to the artist famed for his realistic depictions of American culture.
Finally, on Easter Sunday, festivities will start with a sunrise service at 6:45 a.m. While that service will only last around 30 minutes, mindful of those who have a packed holiday schedule, Gulf Cove’s three other services will be held at their normal times.
“Since the beginning, we wanted to connect with the community. We didn’t want to be ‘us’ or ‘them,’ it’s ‘we.’ We’re a casserole, a mixture of this and that and it’s beautiful,” said Weaver.
“Whether you’re young or young at heart there’s, something here for you.”
For more information, visit gulfcovechurch.com.
