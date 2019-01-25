Registration is open now for the No Regrets annual men's winter conference simulcast on Feb. 2.
The event is scheduled for Murdock Baptist Church and no ticket is necessary but pre-registration is required. The conference originates from Elmbrook Church near Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will be televised to close to 200 churches nationwide.
The conference simulcast begins at 9 a.m., doors open at 8 a.m. There will be local speakers along with those on the televised event. Cost is $30 for materials and lunch.
To register go to fbcportcharlotte.com/no-regrets/ or call 941-627-6352.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.