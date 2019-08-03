Sing and Make Music to the Lord

And David spake to the chief of the Levites to appoint their brethren to be the singers with instruments of music, stringed instruments and harps and cymbals, sounding, by lifting up the voice with joy. 1 Chronicles 15:16
David learned a painful mistake when moving the ark of God. He did not know the due order that God had established for the priests and Levites who were appointed to oversee any service of the ark. It cost the life of one of the ark bearers named Uzza, who reached out to hold the ark when the oxen stumbled.
Now, David did things in proper order and there was a great celebration of the people of God as the ark was brought into the City of David.
David instructed the Levites to have singers and instruments of music to praise God as the ark was brought home. Israel celebrated with voices of resounding joy. This was all done under the Old Testament, and the Law, we are under the New Testament with a far better covenant of grace, therefore our joy should exceed what was done before the ark.
Instead of manifesting His presence in a ark, God through His Son Jesus Christ will make His abode in each person that so desires. We do not need to go to a priest as a mediator to talk to God, or to have our sins forgiven. We are blessed beyond all measure because Christ is in us and all we have to do is believe. We know the king of kings and Lord of lords is within us, He is only a whisper away.
The Levites also offered seven bullocks and seven rams as a sacrifice. We can offer the sacrifice of praise each time we come together at church with instruments of music and voices filled with joy. As the Psalmist wrote in Psalm 134:2: Lift up your hands in the sanctuary, and bless the Lord. We have the opportunity to sing, shout, and praise the Lord for His goodness from morning to evening, but especially when the body of Christ gathers together. Never let an opportunity pass by that you might praise God for His goodness.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.