Though they’re only just approaching their first anniversary, WellSpring Church has a lot of heart and big plans.
“We’re a church plant and we just started in January. We exist to show people the love of God, help them grow in their relationship with Him and take His love to others. That’s our mission: Show, grow, go,” said Pastor Lance Anderson.
A non-denominational Assembly of God church, WellSpring currently works out of Imagine School of North Port.
“We just felt like God was telling us we need a church on the east side of North Port. If you go down Biscayne, you see a church every other block, we don’t have that here,” Anderson said.
“I saw somewhere that only 16 percent of people in North Port go to church and I think we’ll be better able to reach some of those who don’t go now.”
The church also focuses on running a contemporary style service and developing family-oriented outreach to further attract young crowds.
“Our worship leaders stay current, they always do newer songs. Right now, we have a worship team of three and two of the gentlemen are right out of high school but we would like to add more voices in the future,” said Anderson.
Children are actively engaged in services and Lynn, Anderson’s wife and co-pastor, leads the kid’s and youth ministry, which ranges from nursery-aged to sixth grade.
And their location at Imagine is perfect for furthering their youth outreach.
“When we were based at Lamarque Elementary, we were very active with the School Advisory Committee and now at Imagine, we served at open house and told them we’re available whenever they need us,” Anderson said.
“We are also both foster parents and something centered around that is one of the first programs we’d really like to get started. It’s very near and dear to our hearts.”
Their upcoming events are also geared largely towards younger crowds and families, including participation in North Port’s annual Poinsettia Festival.
“We’re going to have a craft booth where kids can design their own ornaments. They’ll be the scratch off kind and we think kids of all ages will have a lot of fun with that,” Anderson said.
The festival starts at 4 p.m. this Saturday at the North Port City Center Campus and a parade will march down Sumter at 5 p.m., beginning at Sylvania Avenue and ending at the campus.
To help find WellSpring’s booth, a map with vendor information can be found at www.cityofnorthport.com.
WellSpring also hopes to organize something to celebrate its very first Christmas as an independent church.
“We’re small but growing. Since we didn’t plant with a denomination, we had to start from scratch. We have about 20 regular attendees right now but the numbers don’t matter so much to us as does connection to God. A couple hundred eventually would be nice, just enough we can really reach this side of the city,” Anderson said.
For more information, check out WellSpring Church at mywellspring.church.
