Burnt Store Presbyterian Women had a sellout crowd for a presentation and formal tea with “Julia Child.” The event started with a presentation in the Sanctuary, 11330 Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda, by guest speaker, Marie Ludvig, “A Look at the Life and Times of Julia Child.” From there, attendees moved into Fellowship Hall for a formal tea service served by the men of the congregation. Proceeds from the event went to support 14 Presbyterian Women mission programs, nine of which are local.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.