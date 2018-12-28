The Birth of Jesus in You

But while he thought on these things, behold, the angel of the Lord appeared unto him in a dream, saying, Joseph, thou son of David, fear not to take unto thee Mary thy wife: for that which is conceived in her is the Holy Ghost.- Matthew 1:20
What happened to Mary was spectacular, something that had never happened on earth before, a virgin would conceive and bear a son, and call His name JESUS! We so delight in the story of the birth of Jesus and God’s goodness to save mankind with His only Son, who would die for the sins of the world. We recognize and understand what a true miracle that was and yet for every believer salvation is also miraculous and amazing.
Gabriel told Mary that what was conceived in her was of the Holy Spirit. Have you ever thought that what was conceived in you when you were saved was also of the Holy Spirit? We often take for granted what happened when we were saved and yet we never should.
When you heard the good news of the gospel preached you received the Seed of the word in your heart, it is then the Holy Spirit overshadowed you and Jesus was born within you. Jesus told Nicodemus in John 3:5, “Except a man be born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God.”
The water is water baptism and the washing of the word as God opened our eyes to the revelation we are a sinner and need a Savior. If the truth is in us we will confess with our mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in our heart God raised Him from the dead. When that happens the Holy Spirit changes the sin nature we were born with and gives us the nature of God. Is there anything more spectacular than that?
When a true conversion takes place you are no longer your own. You are obedient to the word of God. Then by being water baptized you are willing to proclaim Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior. Things you used to do you no longer do and as you grow in the Word of God old things pass away and all things become new.
Salvation is a walk with God and that walk will lead you to wanting more and more of God. You will hunger and thirst for Him and your walk will lead you to seek the baptism of the Holy Spirit. God has more to give us than we can ever imagine if we will allow the Holy Spirit to have His way in our life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.