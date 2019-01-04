I am sure you have heard the old adage on the difference between an optimist and a pessimist. The optimist looks at the cup as half full. The pessimist of course looks at the cup as being half empty. These are two ways that people can look at life.
For the child of God however, we can greatly rejoice that we have an empty cup. What do I mean by that unusual statement you may ask? The Bible tells us that as sinners we deserve a full cup of the wrath of God. In our unredeemed sinful state, we will inherit eternal punishment.
Rev. 14:10 describes this wrath: “He himself shall also drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out full strength into the cup of His indignation. He shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels and in the presence of the Lamb.” When Jesus died on the cross He took the punishment we deserved and drank the full cup of God’s wrath that was ours. Now we have been given that glorious empty cup. If we go through life and all we have is an empty cup, we are wonderfully blessed beyond measure. Or if we experience a few drops of God’s blessings here and there, we are getting much more than we deserve.
Even though God has given us that empty cup we are promised much more. We also have a full cup. Eph. 1:3 tells us: “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us with every spiritual blessing in the heavenly places in Christ.” We have everything we need in the person of Jesus Christ. We can drink deeply of His fullness.
I must share that not only are we blessed with an empty cup and delighting in a full cup we can also enjoy an overflowing cup. In that wonderful 23rd Psalm we are told in verse 5 that “my cup runs over.” We have been given three cups. One empty of God’s wrath, one full of God’s Son, and one overflowing with God’s blessings.
The Rev. Jim Stultz is pastor of Peace River Baptist Church in Punta Gorda. Email him atjimstultz@yahoo.com.
