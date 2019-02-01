The Cure for Worry

I love to watch the various species of birds that visit the pond in my backyard.
The assortment of birds that drop in for a visit includes: Muscovy ducks, great blue herons, little green herons, great white egrets, anhingas, Florida mallards, and a flock of white ibises.
One of those ibises has one leg that is injured. I watch it hop around the yard with the rest of the flock when I have stale bread to give them. Even though “Hop a Long” is slower, his persistence allows him to get his share of the bread.
I am reminded of the words of Jesus in Matthew 6:25,26: “Therefore I say to you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or what you will drink; nor about your body, what you will put on. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?”
Jesus was teaching his followers not to worry about the basic necessities of life. He pointed out that if the Heavenly Father cares for the birds, how much more He will care for us who are of much more value than the birds. He tells us that we should not worry and be overly preoccupied with pursuing food, drink, and clothing.
This kind of narrow-minded focus is the way of the world. While we are challenged not to worry but trust our Heavenly Father, we also have an all-consuming responsibility.
Jesus instructs us in verse 33: “But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you”. We must seek first the things related to the kingdom of God and then all of the basic things we need will be provided.
God seemed to teach me a lesson in my backyard that day. If He allows the lame ibis “Hop a Long” to get his share of the bread, how much more will He take care of His beloved children, like me.
