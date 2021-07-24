Once upon a time in the Land of Canaan, there was a man named Ibrahim.
Ibrahim lived in the manner of the desert, tending his flocks, moving his tents from place to place.
Ibrahim took as a second wife, a woman named Hajar. Ibrahim’s first wife, Sarai, had remained barren for many years, so Hajar bore Ibrahim’s first-born, son whom they called Ishmael.
As it happened, God came to Ibrahim and instructed him to take Hajar and Ishmael out of Canaan and into the Valley of Mecca, a dry and desolate place where no human beings yet lived. As Ibrahim turned to leave the mother and child alone in the dry valley, Hajar called out, “Will you leave us here to die?”
Ibrahim simply nodded and kept riding, afraid that if he answered her further, he would become too sad to obey what God had told him to do.
As Ibrahim disappeared over the horizon, Hajar called out, “Go ahead and leave us then. God will not waste us!”
Though mother and son had water and food with them, these supplies ran out after a few days. In a frenzy, Hajar ran up and down two hills, called al-Safa and Al-Marwah, seven times searching for water and sustenance.
Finding none, she came back and collapsed next to her baby, praying for God’s deliverance. And then a miracle: Whether the baby Ishmael kicked the sand or the angel Jibra’il struck the earth we do not know, but whichever it was, a spring appeared and water gushed forth from the sands that would provide Hajar and Ishmael and many more with all their needs. This spot would come to be known as the Zamzam Well.
Years later, God instructed Ibrahim to return to the Valley of Mecca from Canaan to build a place of worship near the Zamzam Well. Ibrahim and Ishmael built a stone and mortar altar called the Kaaba, a place where pilgrims would come to strengthen their faith for centuries hence.
As Ishmael grew, there came a time when God again spoke to Ibrahim and told him he would be tested again — that he would be asked to sacrifice his son to prove his loyalty to God.
Greatly troubled, Ibrahim fretted and worried and then shared his misgivings with his son, who assured his father that it was OK, that if this was what was truly required by God, then so be it. Ibrahim was known to be a righteous man and the son was sure that Ibrahim would do the right thing and follow the commandments.
Even Shaitan (Satan) came to Ibrahim to tempt him not to follow God’s commandment, but Ibrahim threw stones at Shaitan to drive him away.
When the time came, Ibrahim walked out with his son and prepared for the sacrifice. When all was ready, Ibrahim struck at his son with a sacrificial blade, but the knife was turned away and inflicted no harm on the boy.
In the boy’s stead, a ram suddenly appeared. The test had been passed: Ibrahim had been willing to sacrifice his own son, but instead it was the ram that Allah had caused to be sacrificed, rather than a human being.
This is the story as the Quran relates it. And this is the moment American Muslims celebrated this past week during the holiday called Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice.
A belated Happy Eid al-Adha to you and yours, and may the sacrifices you offer be deemed worthy.
