The Floridians held their installation luncheon at Kingsway Country Club on Tuesday. Lunch was served, followed by an award of $1,000 each to local nonprofits, Jesus Loves You Ministry and Share the Blessings.
New Floridians officers were installed, with new President Betty Thompson. The Floridians meet monthly and hold their annual Games Day fundraiser in February. Proceeds are distributed to Charlotte County nonprofits. For more information or to donate, call 941-255-6995.
