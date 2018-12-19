Though the church has been around since 1962, Trinity United Methodist Church of North Port has undergone a multitude of recent changes to better serve the community and they have no plans of stopping or slowing down now.
“I came here three years ago and, back then, the outlook was really dismal,” said Pastor Danny Chronister.
“In fact, one of the things the conference was considering was closing the church down. Either that or merging it with someone else. The congregation leadership asked if they could have another option, if they could bring in a new pastor and give it another shot.”
And lucky for the area, that’s exactly what they did.
Under Chronister’s guidance, the church has nearly tripled in size and become an important member of the North Port community, working in tandem with both the Chamber of Commerce and other neighboring churches. They even host a group that goes out birdwatching in local parks!
“I don’t take a lot of credit for the growth, I think things have happened by the grace of God. We just refocused on Him and some things we should do here; a big thing was an attitude adjustment. I said ‘if you’re positive and work with me, we can get this church back on track,” and we did that,” Chronister said.
“The first thing was putting together a really good worship service. The service is the lifeblood of the church. We really worked on that hard and have been improving ever since.”
Currently, the church offers a traditional service every Sunday, complete with a choir and all the classic hymns attendees have grown to know and love. But Trinity doesn’t stop there.
“We’re now multi-cultural and multi-generational. We have a Spanish service here Sunday nights at 6:30 p.m. and we have a Ukrainian-Slavic service here Sundays at 2 p.m. and on Friday nights,” Chronister said.
They have also partnered with Edgewater United Methodist Church to bring in a contemporary service which will start in the new year.
“Our biggest thing is to have a service for everybody. Old or young, whatever race, color or creed, there’s a worship service here that will accommodate you,” he said.
Along with the addition of a contemporary service, Chronister is also looking for a way to better engage with older members of the community. One of his biggest goals for 2019 is finding a way to offer transport to and from services for those who are unable to drive or don’t have access to a vehicle.
“I feel they’re kind of a lost generation. There’s a lot of people who like to worship but just can’t get here,” he said.
And on the other end of the spectrum, Trinity is also hosting a unique Winter Break Vacation Bible School for kids aged three to 13. The program runs from Jan. 2-4 and promises games, crafts and snacks all while bringing children closer to their faith. Registration forms can be picked up at the church office.
For everybody else looking to get involved, Trinity has a full holiday season and new year planned ahead of them starting with a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.
“We work the Christmas story into it, light some candles and have different readings that are appropriate. A lot of the songs are Christmas songs. It lends itself a lot more to the Christmas aspects of our Methodism. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Chronister said.
“We always welcome new people to come and join us. People assimilate pretty well into our church. I call us the friendliest church around, we’re very hospitable, that’s our big calling card.”
For more information on Trinity United Methodist Church North Port, check them out at www.trinityumcnorthport.org.
