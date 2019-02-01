‘Kirkin’ o’ the Tartan” was held at the Burnt Store Presbyterian Church on Jan. 20. The congregation placed swathes of tartans, representing various Scottish Clans on a table to be blessed. A bagpiper played for a procession of tartan flags, and Pastor Tim Stewart led the service.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.