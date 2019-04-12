That first Palm Sunday was a big celebration.
Multitudes gathered on the road to Jerusalem cheering as Jesus made His way into the city. The disciples accompanied Jesus as He rode into the city on a donkey.
His course was set as He completed every task that would fulfill prophecy and accomplish what was required for our redemption.
However there is a little note included in the events of that Palm Sunday that we should learn from.
In Matthew 21:2,3 Jesus said to his disciples: “Go into the village opposite you, and immediately you will find a donkey tied, and a colt with her. Loose them and bring them to Me. And if anyone says anything to you, you shall say, ‘The Lord has need of them,’ and immediately he will send them.”
Did you catch the phrase: the Lord has need of them?
In the miracle of the feeding of the 5,000, Jesus told the disciples to feed the multitudes. They of course did not have any food to give them. They then found a boy with five barley loaves and two small fish. Jesus used the boy’s lunch and miraculously multiplied it to feed the crowd.
After Saul’s conversion on the road to Damascus in Acts 9, not too many people wanted anything to do with him because of his past persecution of believers. Yet God spoke to Ananias and told him to go to Saul and restore his sight. He was to be a chosen vessel to bear the Lord’s name to the Gentiles.
Jesus needed the donkey to ride into Jerusalem and fulfill prophecy. Jesus needed the little boy’s lunch to show His power and feed hungry people. And Jesus needed the former persecutor Saul to proclaim the gospel to the world.
Our Lord is sovereign and He can accomplish His purposes without you or me. Yet, amazingly, He chooses to use us. He loves to use our donkeys, our lunches, or our broken lives for His glory.
What gift do you have to give? Is it some talent or gift? Is it an ability to speak or to sing or to organize?
Bring it to Jesus, the Lord needs it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.