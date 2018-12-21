Andy Williams sings that holiday favorite, “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Traditional joys like caroling, kissing under the mistletoe, toasting marshmallows, and meeting with family and friends are just some of those wonderful times that the song celebrates.
Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year but for a far greater reason. It is wonderful because it celebrates the most wonderful person of all eternity: Jesus. The prophet Isaiah predicted the coming birth of Christ in Isaiah 9:6: “For unto us a Child is born, unto us a Son is given; and the government will be upon His shoulder. And His name will be called Wonderful, Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.”
One of the names of our Lord is Wonderful. As I think of how the name Wonderful applies to our Lord I see that it is wonderful in how He came. He was born of a virgin, in a lowly stable. He left the regal glories of heaven to rest upon the straw of a manger. He left the power and authority of absolute ruler to become a humble servant.
Also, I see that He is wonderful in who He is. Names that the Bible associates with the birth of Christ that describe Him are: Immanuel, Wonderful Counselor, the Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, the Prince of Peace. He is also called Son of the Highest, Christ the Lord, King of the Jews, Horn of Salvation, Dayspring from on High, a Light to Lighten the Gentiles, Jesus, and Savior.
Finally Jesus is wonderful in what He does. He came to be the Savior of the world. Man’ greatest need is fulfilled in history’s greatest person. He came to save us but He also came to give us meaning and purpose. So many people today are living empty lives wondering what they are here for. Jesus came to give them the answer.
He is wonderful in how He came. He is wonderful in who He is. And He is wonderful in what He does. As we celebrate the season, remember that Christmas is a wonderful time only because Jesus is the wonderful person.
