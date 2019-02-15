For more than three decades, Murdock Baptist Church has made it a goal to provide for not only one another, but the community around them. With 2019 just beginning, many outreaches are already well underway.
“For a long time, the church was just a very small, dedicated group of people who just really felt like God wanted to do something there in Murdock,” said Pastor Ron Tipton.
“We continually look for ways we can impact our community and we’re known for that; just loving on the people around us.”
In fact, Murdock Baptist highlights a different ministry every month to ensure each get the attention they deserve.
“In January, we emphasized the Jesus Loves You ministry. They’re a partner with us, about a mile from our church, and they work with the homeless. We have people who, as a result, will go and volunteer. They help people make appointments, they bring lunches to them, they provide showers, haircuts and most importantly, friendship,” Tipton said.
During this month, they are helping bring awareness to and raise money for Pregnancy Solutions, a crisis pregnancy center with offices in Port Charlotte, North Port and Venice, by hosting a walk for life. Pregnancy Solutions provides everything from pregnancy tests to ultrasounds to counseling and help for both mothers and fathers.
However, support for these outreaches runs all year, including the Forget Me Not program which pairs a volunteer up with a nursing home patient who may not receive many visitors or have family in the area.
“They’ll build a relationship and kind of become like a surrogate family,” Tipton said.
The style of worship at Murdock Baptist also reflects a desire to reach as many people as possible.
The service is blended and separate classes are held for everyone from preschool to teenagers and adults.
“If you came to our church on Sunday, you may hear a hymn but it won’t be out of a hymn book, it would be an updated rendition,” Tipton said.
“We have something for all ages all morning long.”
But the service Tipton is looking forward to the most will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 20, when the Watoto Children’s Choir will perform.
The choir is comprised of orphans from Uganda who tour around the world bringing music and fun.
“It’s the most high energy thing. It doesn’t matter who you are, you’ll walk away amazed. They are phenomenal. Just come and be blessed.” Tipton said.
And even if you can’t make it that day, the church welcomes newcomers and anyone else interested to come see what they’re about whenever works best.
“We want to let them know we’re open to them, we’re here for them. The church has always been characterized as family oriented. It’s a family atmosphere, we take care of one another, we look out for one another,” said Tipton.
“These people here are my family. If something happens in my life, they take care of me. My sons are far away so, day in, day out, this is my family.”
For more information on Murdock Baptist Church, visit them at www.murdockbaptistchurch.com.
