You will keep in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on You, Because he trusts you.
— Isaiah 26:3
In the Bible, we are often told of the importance of meditating on God’s word.
God knows exactly what we need to counteract the effect of the world’s system in our life. If we casually read the Bible and attend church, then think that will keep us from the lies and deceptions of Satan, we are in for a rude awakening.
Very few people have the perfect peace spoken of in Isaiah. Most people desire peace but few are willing to do what God said is required.
Perfect peace comes to those whose mind is stayed, or focused, on God.
Many give the nod to God on Sunday, but live in the world the rest of the week, and then wonder why they live in fear and chaos.
God is merciful, but He will not change His word. If you want perfect peace, you are going to have to seek God through His word and desire His wisdom above all else in this world.
There is a process to follow if we truly want God’s peace.
First we start by planting God’s word in our heart. The word is a seed that takes times to produce the desired results. No one ever planted a seed in the natural world and saw fruit in a few days.
Over time, when the word becomes real to you, then you must act on the word. That means you absolutely believe God’s word above what you see, think, or feel. Also, what you speak out of your mouth must line up with God’s word. Many people speak negative words and neutralize their faith.
Lastly, you must trust God for the final results. Too often people pray but don’t believe they will get the answer they want.
When you trust God no matter what happens, you have to believe it’s for the best if you are a child of God. The more you know God’s word the more you know God.
Make God more real than any person or thing in your life, follow the wisdom of His word and you will find perfect peace.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.