”I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, and to all those who have longed for His appearing.” — 2 Timothy 4:7-8 (NIV)
A group of boys at a summer camp were having a race. It was an usual race. Instead of seeing who could run the fastest, this race was to see who could make the straightest line with their feet. The ground was soft so it was easy to follow the prints of the shoes of the runners.
The winner’s footprints made a straight line from start to finish. The second runner’s footprints weaved crookedly from one side to the other. The third set of prints were zigzag, and the fourth runner kept looking at his own feet in front of himself.
What did these marks mean? Well, the second one who weaved from side to side showed that he was looking too much at other people and not enough at his own path. You must make your own way. You cannot spend all your time watching others. You must “row your own boat.”
The third runner’s footprints were zigzag which showed he was too worried about little things. “Be careful for nothing, but in all things by prayer and supplication let your requests be made unto God.” Philippians 4:6. Richard Carlson wrote a book entitled, “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff … And It’s All Small Stuff.” The Bible tells us in 1 Peter 5:7, “Cast all your cares upon Him for He cares for you.”
The fourth runner was so caught up in looking at his feet, he missed the path altogether. We can’t solely rely on our own strength and desires. We must look to Jesus and ask what his will is for our life.
The winner who made a straight line did what an old farmer told me about plowing a straight row. He said, “First, find yourself a point of contact at the end of the row, a fence post, tree, a telephone pole. Keep your eyes on the the object until you reach the end of the row. Then you’ll have a straight row.” That must have been what the winner did!
Begin the year ahead a winner. “Focus your eyes upon Jesus, look full in His wonderful face, and the things of earth will grow strangely dim, in the light of His glory and grace.”
