Labor not to be rich, cease from thine own wisdom. Wilt thou set thine eyes upon that which is not? For riches certainly make themselves wings; they fly away as an eagle toward heaven.
—Proverbs 23:4, 5
The idea of being well-to-do, or even better — being rich — is appealing to most people.
We think if we have plenty of money, we won’t have to worry about paying bills, buying whatever we want, or depending on anyone for food, shelter, and clothing.
Man has a desire to be self-sufficient. Yet God wants us to look to Him for everything, He wants to be the source we rely on.
Working is important; it is not wise to be idle.
The reason we work should not be to get rich so we have lots of free time. Free time has caused many people to waste hours every day on computer games and mindless shows that do not help or edify. Such distractions can rob us of the time to read and meditate in God’s word.
It is important to make the things of God a priority if we are to be successful in our walk with God.
The second part of this Proverb tells us what the problem is, we trust and rely on our own wisdom instead of God’s. Man’s wisdom is based on human knowledge which is flawed. Man justifies what appeals to his flesh and that usually goes against God.
God wants us to know Him through His word so we understand what God thinks is important. Riches make us think we are secure, in reality wealth can be gone in a moment.
Also, think about this, will riches save you from the deadly cancer the doctor says you have? Or will your riches protect you from the drunk driver slamming into your car and killing a loved one?
No!
But your trust in God when you know Him through His word will give you faith to put your life and that of your family in God’s hands.
God is good and wants to protect you more than you can imagine but if you believe that only your riches and your wisdom will protect what is important to you, you limit God. Knowing God and all He has provided for you is important.
God loves you and desires to spend time with you, and you should want to spend time with Him.
The world has many priorities that appeal to our flesh, but it is God’s wisdom and knowledge you need. God’s word has all the wisdom we need in life and He will speak to you through the Holy Spirit to guide you through life’s problems.
Cease from your own wisdom and look to God, He has all the answers.
