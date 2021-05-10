After Charlotte County Detective Bill Riley responded to a call to investigate the brutal rape and beating of a local girl in 1982, he turned to Jane Brenner for help in forming a rape crisis center.
Brenner died at home on May 5 at the age of 90. She will be remembered Saturday at a memorial service beginning 11 a.m. at the Roberson Funeral Home Chapel in Punta Gorda.
Linda Lusk, chief advancement officer for Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies, formed in 1983, expounded on Brenner's role in the organization's founding.
When Detective Riley contacted the family of the girl who was raped, they were not supportive, saying she had violated her curfew, which is what prompted Riley to seek help in the community to help other victims, Lusk said.
It didn't take long for him to connect with Brenner, who many called a pillar of the Punta Gorda community where she lived.
"Jane Brenner got things done," Lusk said, continuing the narrative.
Brenner and Riley got a group together and handled rape crisis phone calls via an answering service which rerouted calls to volunteers' homes.
Called the Rape Crisis Center, the group formed a board of directors and one of the founding members, Paula Hess, worked with a bank and secured "a two-year lease for a small, two-bedroom home, for $1 a year," Lusk said.
Word got out about the hotline, and since some calls concerned domestic violence, the name of the organization was changed to C.A.R.E.
To honor Brenner, C.A.R.E. dedicated the Jane Brenner Residence Hall, "as Jane had an affinity for working with survivors," Lusk said.
C.A.R.E. executive director Karen McElhaney praised Brenner's efforts to help victims of abuse through the nonprofit she made possible so many years ago.
But that was just one of her many achievements. She also served on the Punta Gorda City Council from March 1996 to February 1999 and was vice mayor from February 1997 to February 1998.
A community activist, Brenner's legacy will no doubt include her spearheading the effort to save the Old Courthouse in Punta Gorda.
Frank Desguin, a local historian, a columnist for The Daily Sun, and Charlotte County's former property appraiser, called Brenner "a delightful and great lady."
Desguin said he "knew her pretty well from the Historical Society."
He said Brenner had a "great sense of humor." He added, even though she wasn't from here, "she valued our local history."
Brenner, who was a "mover and shaker" in Punta Gorda, honed her skills in holding soirees from her years in the Washington, D.C. area.
Her daughter Beverly Brenner, the oldest of three children, said when her father Edward John Brenner, a chemical engineer and patent attorney, received a presidential appointment under Lyndon B. Johnson to serve as the U.S. Commissioner of Patents, the family moved to Bethesda.
From the beginning of their marriage, Edward left the social calendar up to his wife. "Dad was the strong, silent type and true brainiac, and Mom helped him with social aspects," said Beverly Brenner.
The couple hosted numerous dinner parties and entertained many Washington, D.C. lawyers, their spouses, and even dignitaries, including the Soviet Ambassador, their daughter said.
After the appointment which lasted five years, Edward Brenner practiced patent law for a decade. He closed his firm and the Brenners moved to Punta Gorda in 1981.
"After semi-retirement, Dad focused on Mom's endeavors," their daughter said.
She described their marriage as very supportive and that they resolved arguments "with discussion." "Dad had pride in her (mom's) wisdom and common sense. They had an incredible marriage," she said.
Another person who paid tribute to Brenner was the current president of the Visual Arts Center Endowment Trust, Constance Robison, who attributed Brenner in being "instrumental in getting me to be a volunteer."
An "art appreciator," Brenner would set up cocktail parties at her home on Ocean Drive where guests would ask to write a check for $5,000, or pledge that amount for the trust, said Robison.
"We use the interest income to handle capital improvements at the VAC," she said.
Born in Tuskegee, Alabama, Brenner was raised in Baton Rouge and attended Louisiana State University. She married Edward in 1951.
He had a career with Esso (later Exxon), and shortly after their marriage, a young Jane Brenner went with her husband to New Jersey, Beverly Brenner said.
But every year Brenner would drive her children to see relatives in Alabama and Baton Rouge. "Family was so important to her," Beverly Brenner recalled.
Jane Brenner served on various board of directors, including the Charlotte Behavioral Health Center, the Visual Arts Center Endowment Trust, and the Peace River Botanical and Sculpture Gardens.
She was also active in Republican politics.
A social presence in the area, Brenner was a member of the Isles Yacht Club, the Burnt Store County Club, and the Visual Arts Center.
She was an avid and long-time genealogist and a member of the Charlotte County Historical Advisory Committee.
Brenner is survived by her children Beverly, Douglas, and Mary Brenner; son-in-law Mike Houser; grandchildren Joe, Drew, Matthew, Andrea, and Mick; and great-grandchildren Taylor and Colin.
In addition to her parents Doris (neé Spradley) and Benjamin Howell Segrest, Brenner was also preceded in death by her husband, and daughter Carolyn Houser.
