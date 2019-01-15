The buzz around the candy-colored Fishery artists’ colony was always the same: The latest rumored sale of the 14-acre Placida Road property had fallen through. Sigh of relief.
But last year, rumor became reality. And before long, the water was shut off.
Soon the only buzz in Placida’s historic property will be from chainsaws, as the Fishery is paved over to create the new Village and Marina of Boca Grande.
But the soul of the place lives on in a new, equally historic home: the sleepy unincorporated community of El Jobean, whose corner of Charlotte County seems to be jumping with new activity.
“I was at Placida for 15 years,” said Jonathan Hatch, owner of the Fishery’s Hatch Gallery, which carries his whimsical driftwood sculptures, his dad John’s birds, his brother Chris’s and mom Barbara’s paintings. “It was the last of Old Florida.”
In August, Hatch Gallery relocated to a new “last of Old Florida”: a 40-year-old bungalow in the El Jobean Local Historic District, behind T-N-T Bait & Tackle. Jon said, “I looked at the roofline and the whole outlook of this place and thought: I could make that look real similar to what I had in Placida.”
“Business is great,” said Barbara, “because our regulars followed us from Placida. And we also carry The Orchid Man, Joe Hayden’s, plants. He had a shop next to us in Placida.”
Next to join the party, in early December, was the Hatches’ ebullient friend Lyndie Colburn, a world traveler looking to open a beachy import boutique like one that she’d operated for 15 years on Cape Cod.
At Chatterboxes Crafts & Gifts she now sells eco-friendly crafts and gifts from around the world, the work of several local artists, and bits and pieces salvaged from Fishery shops.
What sealed the deal was landlord Andy Mitchell’s allowing Colburn and two other renters to paint a formerly whitewashed building in their choice of bright Key West colors.
Mitchell, whose parents had operated a pawn shop and El Jobean Auto Sales there, marveled, “She’s done a lot in a short amount of time with an easily overlooked building. With her and the Hatch Gallery bringing an eclectic group into El Jobean, I think we’re seeing a little boom.”
But Colburn’s creativity didn’t stop at choosing paint colors. She envisioned a multi-boutique hub that would borrow its name from El Jobean’s history.
That’s how 4352 El Jobean Road got the label “Station of El Jobean,” in honor of its 1974 founding as El Jobean Volunteer Fire Department.
Colburn pictured people telling each other, “Let’s go shopping at The Station.” They’d pop over to Hatch Gallery, shop at Chatterboxes, get a haircut at Holly’s barber shop and eat lunch at Bean Depot Café.
“It was all Lyndie!” said Holly Multra, 15-year owner of next-door Bean Barber & Beauty. Lyndie would say Jon Hatch has had a hand in everything, too. He’s always loping over to help with an awning here or a sign there.
The result? A new colony of happy-go-lucky small business owners has sprung up, their energies feeding one another.
Jon Hatch said, “It’s kinda what I did at Placida. I tried to keep everybody together. You’re better off working together than competing.”
Now, for instance, he recommends the Bean Depot Café & Museum to his gallery regulars.
“You know, that place across the street with the picnic tables,” he tells them. “Before, people just drove by, didn’t know it existed, but there’s a whole museum over there with a little Key West bar and dollar bills like Cabbage Key.”
In fact, 20-year Bean proprietor and resident historian Tim Berini saw to it that the “historical rehabilitation project of El Jobean Post Office & General Store … , railroad depot, temporary jail & residence” made the National Register of Historic Places.
After demolition started at the Fishery, Berini helped preserve its historic anchor, complete with hand-lettered plaque, in the Bean’s yard.
“It’s neat to know the anchor’s going to be here, you know, forever,” said Jon, for whom “forever” has lately taken on new significance.
“Luckily we have some people who hold onto history and don’t forget it, or else we’d never know and just keep on going,” said Mitchell.
