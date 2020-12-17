Ten months after being released from prison, a Port Charlotte man was arrested on child pornography charges — again.
Brendon John Boule, 39, was adjudicated guilty on several child pornography charges in Charlotte County in 2003, court records show.
He was released from prison on Feb. 21 of this year, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. Now, Boule is being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.
Between Aug. 4 and Nov. 2 of this year, multiple tips about child pornography files being uploaded to an online chat platform called “FreeChatNow” were reported to the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, police say.
In a joint investigation, the FBI and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office found the web activity was coming from Boule’s Port Charlotte apartment on the 100 block of Date Street, according to CCSO.
On Wednesday, the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, CCSO and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed a search warrant at his home and found a cellphone with more than 400 images and more than 40 videos of child pornography, police say.
He was arrested Wednesday on charges of violation of probation, transmission of pornography by electronic device by person in state, and ten counts of possess photograph of sexual performance by a child.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.