Nearly a third of Floridians would ignore hurricane warnings and not evacuate, according to a recent AAA survey.
Also, more than 40% don’t have an emergency plan and 60% would leave only for a Category 3 hurricane or higher.
June 1 was the first day of the 2021 hurricane season, which runs through Nov. 30. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts this will be another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, with 13 to 20 named storms expected.
This season’s survey shows in 2021 and 2020, 29% of respondents said they would evacuate compared with 21% of those surveyed in 2019.
Should a hurricane be a Category 3 storm of higher, 60% this year said they would pack up and leave, versus 57% in 2020 and 62% in 2019.
The last two years were different than in years past because of social distancing concerns. When respondents were asked whether the pandemic would make them less likely to evacuate, 44% said “yes” this year, and 42% responded “yes” in 2020.
When respondents were asked whether they had an emergency plan if a natural disaster occurs, 57% this year said they did, compared to 52% in 2020 and 60% in 2019.
Local residents this week expressed mixed feelings about what they would do if a hurricane approaches our area this season.
Air Force veteran Frank Markovci Jr., of Punta Gorda, gave a resounding “Hell, no,” when he was asked if he’d evacuate. “You have to have a car, money, a motel room and credit cards to pay for it.”
He said his house in Punta Gorda is 100 years old, and that he feels safe staying in town.
Also, he drives a motorcycle and he said he’d have to “drive through blinding rain with my German shepherd on the back” if he were to evacuate.
But not all shared his thoughts, and some might have to evacuate because of their responsibilities.
Valerie Wolfrey, curator of the Peace River Wildlife Center, said each of the approximately 80 to 100 animals has its own carrier. But because “birds easily stress, unless there’s an extremely dangerous storm” they would stay put.
Should the center have to be evacuated, personnel and volunteers would bring the animals to one of several locations inland, she said, adding that the center has an emergency evacuation plan it shares with staff members and volunteers.
After living in Punta Gorda for 10 years, Joseph and Pam Sikora are calling it quits, but not because of hurricanes. “It’s gotten too congested here; we’re moving to Georgia,” said Joseph Sikora.
Both worked at assisted living facilities during Hurricane Irma, when it was predicted there might be a 15-foot storm surge, said Pam Sikora.
The couple said they have traditionally prepared a basic hurricane kit and keep their pet records with it … just in case.
“We’re coming up with a plan,” said Ron Dews, of Punta Gorda. But he added, “It would have to be a pretty big storm” for him to evacuate.
Key residents will go
Depending upon the warnings and severity of a storm, most Manasota Key residents will heed evacuation orders, said Damian Ochab, who is president of the South Manasota-Sandpiper Key Association.
The association counts 500 or more members who live south of the Sarasota-Charlotte county line on the barrier island.
“The issue is there are no good shelters in Charlotte County,” Ochab said. “For the seniors, where do they go?”
Then, too, those people with health issues worry about what they would face in a shelter.
In 2017, when Hurricane Irma was barreling up the Gulf as a Category 5 hurricane with sustained winds topping 180 mph, all but one — a younger couple — evacuated Boulder Pointe condominiums. The couple, Ochab said, hunkered down in place and watched over the condos.
Fortunately, Irma turned inland south of Charlotte and Sarasota counties.
Headed ‘up north’
Nicole Iaquinto came down from New York to visit her parents who live in Punta Gorda.
“They fortified their house with storm-proof windows and the garage door,” she said. Remembering Hurricane Irma in 2017, Iaquinto said, “I was super worried about them, but they said they could ride it out, and they did.”
“If the word comes to evacuate, we have another place up north,” said Arthur Rosen of Punta Gorda Isles.
His wife Sandra said, “We’ll head to Albany.”
Henry Zuydwegt said, “We have water, batteries and flashlights, but we’ll take the hurricane evacuation route” if it is advised.
Susie Krause, of Punta Gorda, said she watches updates and each hurricane season stocks up on “cases of water, batteries and canned food.”
Judy and Wally Graskoski have lived in Burnt Store Colony for 22 years, and Wally said they do have a plan.
Teresa Desguin has lived in Punta Gorda for 25 years. She said she would not evacuate. During Hurricane Charley in 2004, she “went to a neighbor’s house,” she said.
Desguin said if you leave during a hurricane, you’re unable to take care of little things that could become worse if not immediately tended to.
Edie Driest of North Port is a Miami native having survived Category 5 Hurricane Andrew in 1992 and other lesser Category 3 storms. She’d likely not evacuate a lighter hurricane.
“I’ve been through a lot,” she said. “I’d probably stay. I mean, it’s doable.”
Rob and Barb Cuddihy, of Punta Gorda, said they have stocked up on batteries, food and water, but they would evacuate if the hurricane “was coming right at us,” said Rob.
Kim Ferguson, of Punta Gorda, said, “We have a generator, tarps if we need them, and we bought a bunch of batteries, canned goods, and propane.”
She said she was about to also stock up on chlorine tablets, as they have well water and would use it to flush toilets.
North Port resident Jan Grant has lived here for 16 years. She said it would have to be a pretty serious storm for her to evacuate.
“I always stock up on supplies every June, just in case,” Grant said. “But I have three large dogs and it would be very difficult to find a hotel that would accept them all.”
Floridians should not wait “until Florida is in the cone of uncertainty,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins. “Get ready now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
When hurricane Irma approached I left this area. Only to find bumper to bumper traffic on I-75 crawling along . Since there are only 2 interstates on which to leave FL the ensuing mess did not let up. I got off at Macon Georgia. and from a hill there could see the clogged mess on I-75 still bumper to bumper heading North ! In a future a Cat 5 hurricane will cause untold deaths due to the lack of proper escape routes out of FL !
Guy Neroni
Deep Creek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.