A school resource officer at Vineland Elementary School was transferred to road patrol after he searched for pornographic content during school hours on his school district computer, according to an internal affairs investigation.
Charlotte County Public Schools performed a random audit of school district internet usage, and it was found that one login had over 100 pages of blocked content, including “inappropriate adult material,” the investigation states.
That login was a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer.
A search for keywords typed into the computer showed several searches for “inappropriate content,” the investigation revealed, including “personals” and “reddit nsfw 2020.” (NSFW stands for not safe for work and is usually related to pornography.)
The searches were all made during school hours, the report states, and they all came from one computer — School Resource Officer David Imbruno’s.
The majority of the blocked and flagged documents were pornographic content, and only three images were allowed through the firewall. One of the images was a boxing match and the other two were “inappropriate adult images,” the report states.
All of the searches occurred during school time while Imbruno was on duty, according to the investigation.
Imbruno was placed on paid administrative leave during the preliminary criminal investigation which began Nov. 18.
In an interview with Internal Affairs investigators, Imbruno said that all of the “adult images” were blocked by the system and he did not see any of them. He admitted to the searches and said he was “just being stupid,” the report states. Imbruno told investigators that he only made those searches when he was alone in his office, and no inappropriate material was shown to any student or faculty.
Imbruno was transferred to road patrol on Nov. 25 while the investigation was still active, according to CCSO records.
The deputy has worked for CCSO for about six years and has been a school resource officer for over three years at several different schools.
There are 27 school resource officers in Charlotte County’s 17 public schools. At least one officer is always present on school grounds when school is in session.
The school district spent $1,586,700 on school resource officers in the 2019-2020 school year, according to the contract.
The conclusion of the internal affairs investigation was that Imbruno violated the CCSO manual in regards to conduct unbecoming.
