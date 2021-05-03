Weeks after the Cody’s Roadhouse restaurant in Port Charlotte was burgled, deputies arrested a suspect.
An employee of the restaurant allegedly hid in a storage room until the manager was gone for the night and then broke into the safe and ran off with cash.
Leroy McDaniel, 32, clocked out around 8:20 p.m. on March 8, then walked to the back of the kitchen, out of view of security cameras, and never came back into view, according to the arrest report. He worked as a prep cook, according to a booking report. Deputies believe he was hiding in a storage area until all of the employees left for the night.
After the closing manager left the restaurant, the suspect emerged from the storage area wearing a face mask, sunglasses and backward hat, deputies said. The suspect spray painted over a security camera then proceeded to smash the office window with a hammer, according to deputies.
The suspect took a key from the office and used it to gain access to the safe and steal about $1,917 in cash, according to deputies.
McDaniel’s fingerprints were found on burglary tools left behind by the suspect, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
McDaniel was arrested by CCSO Friday on charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, grand theft property and violation of probation. He is being held at the Charlotte County jail on $12,500 bond.
McDaniel, who lives on the 500 block of Corto Andra Street in Punta Gorda, has been arrested multiple times in Charlotte County since 2011 on battery and drug charges.
His arraignment is scheduled for June 7.
