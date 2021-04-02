A Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy was disciplined after he kissed a civilian who had called for service, according to an internal affairs investigation.
On Nov. 19, 2020, CCSO was called to an investigation which alleged that Deputy William Vaughan battered a victim while off duty. The State Attorney’s Office found insufficient evidence to prove that a crime was committed.
CCSO’s Internal Affairs Unit reviewed the case for policy violations.
A woman who Vaughan had worked with in the past regarding a fraud case called Vaughan on Nov. 17, 2020, and asked him to come to her house, the investigation states. He spent almost 90 minutes talking with the woman on her front porch, but didn’t document the call or their conversation through dispatch or any report management system.
Vaughan told investigators that the woman talked about personal problems, and he referred her to the Charlotte Behavioral Health Unit.
The next day, when Vaughan was off duty, he said he got a call from the woman asking to speak with him again. Vaughan told her that he was off duty but if she was in crisis, he would call another deputy to respond to her location.
The woman said she wasn’t in crisis but wanted to speak with him again. Vaughan met with her the next day.
After they talked, as Vaughan was leaving, “he turned around to say goodbye and the female was standing too close and they kissed,” the investigation states.
He said they both immediately pushed each other away and said that should not have happened.
Vaughan was disciplined for not documenting the reports or contacting his supervisor about his interactions with the woman. When he saw her in the first instance, he did not document the call for service. In the second instance in which they kissed, he did not document the time either. He was off duty, but he was there in an official capacity and should have documented the interaction, according to the report.
The deputy apologized for his mistakes and said he learned a valuable lesson, according to the report.
Vaughan’s discipline included a 24-hour suspension without pay, six months of disciplinary probation, and a presentation to Command Staff regarding the importance of proper documentation on calls for service.
