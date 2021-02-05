PORT CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy suffered a concussion after a 78-year-old man allegedly punched and kicked the deputy in a Chili’s parking lot.
Around 6 p.m. on Thursday, deputies were dispatched to the Chili’s parking lot at 1471 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte for a medical call, then for a combative patient.
The deputy on scene asked John Wilbanks, 78, if he would let the paramedics check him out, according to an arrest report.
Wilbanks, of Sarasota, was reportedly drunk and slurring his words.
When asked a second time if he would cooperate, Wilbanks reportedly hit the deputy in the chest. The EMS employee said that he was also hit in the face while trying to treat Wilbanks.
The deputy handcuffed Wilbanks, and attempted to bring him to the patrol vehicle as he called for backup, he said. Wilbanks would not walk, tensed up his body and let his legs drop to the floor, the deputy reported.
The deputy told Wilbanks that he needed to empty his pockets, and Wilbanks continued to yell profanities, the deputy said.
When the deputy reached into Wilbanks’ pocket to remove his wallet, Wilbanks allegedly kicked the deputy in the chin and the left side of the head.
Wilbanks continued to kick and scream after the deputy ordered him to stop, then the deputy sprayed Wilbanks’ eyes with pepper spray, according to the arrest report.
Paramedics treated Wilbanks for the pepper spray contamination, and the 78-year-old man continued to spit and scream obscenities, the deputy said.
On the way to the jail in the back of the patrol car, Wilbanks reportedly began to kick the plexiglass and the cage. Another unit was called in to assist.
The deputy was treated at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and diagnosed with a mild concussion, according to the report.
Wilbanks is facing two charges of battery on an officer, firefighter, EMT. He was being held at the Charlotte County Jail with no bond, according to court documents.
