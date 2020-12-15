The majority of workers in the U.S. who are teleworking from home want to keep doing so after the pandemic ends and things go back to normal, according to a new Pew Research Center report.
Among workers who remained in the same job but shifted to remote work, more than 60% said they are as satisfied as they were when they were working from an office and saw no change in productivity or job security.
But not everyone has the option to work from home.
Only about 26% of jobs in the Punta Gorda metro are remote-friendly, according to an analysis by Outdoorsy using recent employment data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The most remote-friendly metro in the nation is San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara in California, according to the study. Almost half of workers are in work-from-home friendly jobs.
In a compilation of 361 metros in the U.S., Punta Gorda ranked 342nd.
The North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton metro ranked better, coming in at 120. About 30% of workers in this metropolitan area are in jobs that can be done remotely.
In Florida overall, about 35% of workers are in remote-friendly jobs, the study says.
The best Florida metro in terms of remote working is Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro, which has about 38% of its population in remote-friendly jobs.
People who work from home now but didn’t pre-pandemic say there are clear upsides.
About half say they have more flexibility now to choose when they put in their hours and about 38% of new teleworkers say it’s easier to balance work with personal responsibilities, according to the Pew Research study.
Most of those working from home all or most of the time now say their workplace is currently closed or unavailable to them, and 36% say they are choosing not to go to their workplace. The majority of people teleworking say they would feel uncomfortable returning to work, the study says.
