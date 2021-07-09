A former Charlotte County Tax Collector office worker is accused of taking a bribe to falsify vehicle information, according to authorities.
Karina Dantin, 18, of the 21000 block of Greyton Terrace in Port Charlotte, was charged June 30 with bribery, a felony, along with two misdemeanors: perjury and falsifying public or court records.
She was taken to the Charlotte County Jail and held on $6,500 bond.
The incident came to light when a customer turned over documentation that was not connected to the Tax Collector's Office, according to an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol, which investigated the case.
Because the matter is still under investigation, the Tax Collector's Office could not give further comment.
The FHP was contacted March 4 by an employee from the Murdock Tax Collector's Office after a title clerk noticed a suspicious certificate of title on a 1991 Mazda RX7.
According to the investigation, employees said the suspect, Jonathan Mandy Alvarez, had been in earlier to complete a title transaction for another vehicle, a 1995 Nissan Skyline.
When interviewed by investigators later that day on March 4, Dantin admitted to committing perjury and falsifying the Florida vehicle identification number and odometer verification form associated with the 1991 Mazda, for Alvarez.
Dantin told investigators she met Alvarez through a family friend on March 2, and that he knew she was an employee of the Charlotte County Tax Collector's Office.
Dantin said Alvarez asked her if she could do VIN certifications for him, and he offered Dantin money for the VIN certifications and requested five forms. She would sign and date them and leave the top part (VIN, year, make, color, body, and previous state vehicle titled in) blank.
The two communicated through text messages.
Dantin met Alvarez at his address and she collected $100 through "Cash App" whose transaction was later found on her phone.
She said the cash transaction took place March 3.
Dantin said Alvarez made an appointment with her at the Murdock office on March 4 and requested 30 more vehicle identification number and odometer verification forms.
She told investigators she had backdated the form to Feb. 15, unaware that it was a holiday when the tax collector's office was closed.
She said she learned from a friend of Alvarez the vehicles were being imported. The friend further stated the imports are "not completely legal and they are not the correct VIN."
Dantin identified Alvarez in a photograph lineup and she resigned from the tax collector's office shortly thereafter.
Alvarez was arrested June 29 on charges of perjury and bribery. In addition, he allegedly presented a forged power of attorney to the tax collector's office, which was required to complete the title transaction.
