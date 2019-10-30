PUNTA GORDA — The woman found dead outside the Charlotte County Jail visitation center this summer reportedly died from methamphetamine intoxication, the Sun learned Wednesday from a newly released autopsy report.
Janice Ridgeway, 55, and her husband Zelph Ridgeway, were both charged with battery in a domestic dispute at their home on Kindred Boulevard on July 29. According to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, Janice Ridgeway was arrested at 1:37 a.m. and released that afternoon at 12:25 p.m.
In a prior update, CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck said Janice Ridgeway is believed to have stayed on the jail property throughout the night, until she was discovered by deputies performing regular patrols outside the visitation center around 6:30 a.m. July 30.
According to the Medical Examiner, both methamphetamine and cannabinoids were in her bloodstream at the time of death. Her toxicology report showed 59.8 ng/mL blood methamphetamine, 2.4 ng/mL blood THC, and 11.6 ng/mL THC-COOH.
The cause of death was listed as "Intoxication with Methamphetamine" and the manner is described as "Accident (drug abuse)."
However, a number of questions remain unanswered. Zelph Ridgeway, reached by phone Wednesday, said his wife had not taken any drugs prior to her arrest that he was aware of. In the three months since her death, he's heard nothing. He said he has a lawyer looking into the case.
Ridgeway was released from jail slightly before his wife, but the two could not communicate due to no-contact orders, since both were considered victims in each other's cases.
It's unknown whether the methamphetamine was noted in Ridgeway's medical screening during her jail booking.
CCSO's medical screening policy states incoming detainees are screened by medical staff using visual observation and a medical screening form is completed. The form includes an inquiry into drug and alcohol use, to include date and time of last use, and any previous signs and symptoms of withdrawal.
The policy states inmates being booked "that are obviously under the influence of alcohol or drugs will be kept separated from the open population in the intake area and kept under close supervision for a reasonable amount of time for their safety. This will be documented on an incident report and 15 minute checks will be completed."
CCSO spokesperson Skip Conroy did not respond to additional questions Wednesday, and according to staff in the Records Unit, the case is still an open investigation.
Ridgeway's body was found on a bench outside the visitation center, which is detached from the main jail facility. The exact time of her death is unknown, and it's unclear whether any jail staff noticed or checked on her prior to her death.
Dr. Joseph Ravid, an independent practitioner in Punta Gorda, said based on the information in the report, Ridgeway's death seems consistent with either acute myocardial infarction, seizures, hypertensive crisis, and arrhythmias.
He said particularly with the mix of marijuana, anything can happen.
"It's system overload when you take everything all in one shot like that," he said. "It can completely send your body into a spiral."
These kind of deaths caused by drug use can happen quickly with no symptoms, he said, and unless jail medical staff saw immediate signs and symptoms, they would not be likely to do anything about it.
"I've seen lots of arrhythmias and deaths from doing meth," he said. "It's a huge epidemic. It is something that is taking the life of a lot of unexpected users."
