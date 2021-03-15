A Port Charlotte woman was arrested after she reportedly poured an Arby’s drink on a deputy’s foot, made “racial comments” toward the deputy and threatened to beat her.
The incident began when a Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a Crisis Stabilization Unit in Port Charlotte on Sunday night to evaluate a minor.
Rachel Kingsley, 34, was allegedly uncooperative with the deputy and would not give information, saying “just run me b----.” She was chewing on ice from an Arby’s cup.
The deputy asked Kingsley if she was intoxicated, because she was believed to be intoxicated last time she interacted with CCSO, according to the arrest report.
Kingsley aggressively approached the deputy, poured out an Arby’s drink on the deputy’s foot and then threw the empty cup at her, according to the report.
Before the deputy attempted to search Kingsley, she claimed the deputy was sexually assaulting her and threatened to have the deputy fired, the report said.
On the way to the jail, Kingsley allegedly told the deputy that she urinated in the patrol car, so she could laugh while the deputy cleaned it. The woman also made “racial” comments to the deputy, according to the arrest report, and said that she would find the deputy’s home and beat her.
Kingsley was arrested on charges of battery on an officer and corruption by threat against public service. She was being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $20,000 bond. She had not bonded out as of Tuesday evening.
