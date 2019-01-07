Family and friends gathered Dec. 27, at the Kingsway Country Club to honor Frances Alverson, who reached a 100-year milestone on Nov. 21.
Frances is a long-time resident of Port Charlotte, who moved to the community in 1975 from Lincoln, Neb., with her husband, Kent Alverson who died in 1998, according to information provided through the family.
During the gathering, she was shown a video reviewing her life, along with a personal poem covering her 100 years.
