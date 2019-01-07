Alverson family

Family of 100-year-old Port Charlotte resident Frances Alverson, recently gathered to celebrate her life with her. From left to right in the front row are Alverson’s great-grandchildren: Riley Alverson, Rion Alverson, Riece Alverson, Paige Alverson, Claire Alverson. From left to right in the middle row are Alverson’s grandchildren: Chris Alverson, Todd Alverson, Frances Alverson, Kent Alverson. From left to right in the back are Alverson’s sons: Richard Alverson, David Alverson, Steven Alverson.

Family and friends gathered Dec. 27, at the Kingsway Country Club to honor Frances Alverson, who reached a 100-year milestone on Nov. 21.

Frances is a long-time resident of Port Charlotte, who moved to the community in 1975 from Lincoln, Neb., with her husband, Kent Alverson who died in 1998, according to information provided through the family.

During the gathering, she was shown a video reviewing her life, along with a personal poem covering her 100 years.

