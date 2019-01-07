Family of 100-year-old Port Charlotte resident Frances Alverson, recently gathered to celebrate her life with her. From left to right in the front row are Alverson’s great-grandchildren: Riley Alverson, Rion Alverson, Riece Alverson, Paige Alverson, Claire Alverson. From left to right in the middle row are Alverson’s grandchildren: Chris Alverson, Todd Alverson, Frances Alverson, Kent Alverson. From left to right in the back are Alverson’s sons: Richard Alverson, David Alverson, Steven Alverson.