PUNTA GORDA - Supporters of President Trump filled the Bean on 41 Coffee Shop on Thursday afternoon to hear the President speak and celebrate the Senate acquittal from the White House.
Some sported "Make America Great Again" hats and T-shirts and others waved American flags as they enjoyed coffee and conversation before the President spoke.
Buzz Lewandowski read about the event in the Sun last week.
"I'm glad to see this many people here today," Lewandowski said. "Many of us are friends and we helped spread the word. It's also nice to come together and support a local business."
During the speech, Trump expressed no contrition and called Democratic leaders "vicious and mean" while portraying his impeachment as the continuation of scrutiny he has faced since he announced his run for the presidency in 2015. Supporters clapped and cheered.
Owner Tom Watson said he was happy to see his business filled with patrons as he worked hard behind the counter taking care of customers. His shop, which he calls a "Pro-Trump Museum and Coffee Bar" is decorated with colorful political paraphernalia.
"Everybody is welcome here - regardless of your political affiliation - the love inside the walls is tangible," Watson said.
Teresa Jenkins, Chair of Charlotte County Democratic Executive Committee, said the Senate’s vote to acquit the president demonstrates that they have become nothing more than a showground for dangerous power politics.
"If this president’s attempt to blackmail Ukraine into helping him politically does not rise to the level of impeachable conduct, what does?," Jenkins said.
The Bean Coffee Shop is located at 2705 Tamiami Trail in Punta Gorda.
