To Joyce and Rick Sluzewski, the monarch butterfly is one of the world’s most beloved insects.
Joyce and Rick live in Port Charlotte and have an amazing butterfly garden outside their home. The monarchs have been hatching lately in protected cages, and Joyce has been sharing them with friends around the neighborhood.
Their hobby started in February when the coronavirus became a pandemic.
"These are difficult times and we found that something as simple as sharing a butterfly makes people smile," Joyce said. "And they don't make any noise."
They've released 10 so far and currently have three more in the chrysalis stage.
"We live on a canal and have very little land," Joyce said. "We took out 2 bushes in the backyard and planted milkweed and they've been eating so much. It's such a pleasure to see them every day."
The rate of survival for monarch butterflies is very low. Researchers agree that less than 10% of the eggs that are laid survive to become adult butterflies due to predators.
"We have so many predators in our area — the lizards are always trying to get them — it's amazing they survive," Joyce said.
Joyce is on a mission to share her passion with others. She said if every homeowner plants just one host plant, there will be an abundance of monarchs for everyone to enjoy.
So what is the best way to attract monarchs to your yard?
Feed them, of course, Joyce said.
Monarchs love sunflowers, black-eyed Susans, butterfly bushes, purple coneflowers (echinacea) and particularly in Florida scarlett milkweeds.
"You also have to provide host plants," Joyce said. "Butterflies lay their eggs on specific plants and when hatched starving caterpillars savagely eat the leaves. In our garden we have six milkweeds, five scarlett and one elephant ears, all planted in pots. Our garden now looks like a war zone with branches absent of leaves, but that is a sign of a successful butterfly garden."
It's important to also include water in your garden. The monarchs will also enjoy a sip of fresh water from the edge of a birdbath. Changing the water every other day will avoid breeding mosquitoes.
Monarchs hatch from a tiny egg, grow into a pudgy black, yellow, and white stripped caterpillar, form a beautiful jade chrysalis, then are reborn as an exquisite butterfly in less than a month.
"It takes about two hours for their wings to dry after hatching and then they're gone," Joyce said. "And it's really easy, you just have to water the plants. Just avoid insecticides. Purchase net cages to protect your monarchs while they are maturing from predators such as dragonflies, geckos, spiders and wasps. Just place a potted milkweed and your caterpillar in the net cage and watch them grow. It is safe to release your monarch two or three hours after it emerges. This is when you can take your cage, minus the milkweed, to a friend’s home and let them watch with amazement when your monarch takes flight. After your presentation they may want to start their own butterfly garden."
The Sluzewskis believe some of the butterflies that were born on their property have since returned to feed on their plants, perhaps laying even more eggs. Seeing the monarchs fly off to their neighbor's yards makes them happy. The experience has provided a fun way for the family to spend time together, get outside and enjoy nature.
"Almost any homeowner can convert a portion of their lawn into a native plant garden — write letters to newspapers and politicians to preserve wildlife habitats," Joyce said. "Support organizations that work to conserve butterflies. This is our world. Discover it, love it and protect it."
