House Impeachment Hearings

Martha O'Connor, from North Port, watches the first day of televised house impeachment hearings on Fox News Wednesday at the American Legion Post 110 in Port Charlotte. O'Connor said " I think Trump has gone overboard. I don't understand why he did that."

 SUN PHOTO BY TOM O'NEILL
John Ruel

“I want to make my own judgments,” said John Ruel, a Republican voter who was watching the hearings Wednesday at Shorty’s Place in Punta Gorda. “So far the Democrats are doing what everyone expected.” And though he thinks this hearing is no different from when Clinton was impeached, and the Nixon hearings, “it doesn’t affect my day-to-day life,” he said. Turn to page 8A to see how Americans are tuning in to impeachment hearings.

 SUN PHOTO BY LIZ HARDAWAY
Faye Pettross & Harv Treat

"It's a sham," said Punta Gorda resident Harv Treat. "They know they can't beat him at the polls so they're trying to get him out of a second term." Faye Pettross, sitting next to Treat, agreed and said "it's not going to go anywhere."

 SUN PHOTO BY LIZ HARDAWAY

