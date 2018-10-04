Question: I have noticed bugs on my hibiscus plant. What should I spray on it to get rid of them?
That’s a great question, and one I’ve been dying to answer. I bet if you ask five of your closest friends, they would each suggest their particular chemical solution. But instead, I’m going to ask you some questions: Did you see a good bug or a bad bug? Do you know the difference? Do you care?
I’m not a biologist, entomologist or even a scientist of any sort. I’m just a girl with a little education, some real-world experience and a serious need to make the general public become aware of the alternatives to synthetic chemicals. Why am I on this mission? Because I believe — really, honestly believe — there are ways to deal with these issues that are safer for you, your kids, your pets, the birds, the bees and the butterflies.
Good bugs or bad bugs? The solution to your insect problem, if it really is a problem, lies in knowing the difference. There are so many beneficial insects in our world. Southwest Florida has a plethora of beneficial insects native and naturally present. They work in accord with nature’s plan. Beneficial insects are those that help us naturally control populations of destructive insects. Without getting into Entomology 101, which can get complicated, I’ll just simplify your issue by offering a plan.
First, rule number one: Identify, identify, identify. I can’t stress that enough. Do the research and figure out what’s going on. Know what your target pest is and learn about its nature. Nothing will help you find a real solution to the problem more than actually knowing the enemy. Know thy enemy!
Now you can decide if it’s really a problem or just a minor aesthetic issue. So many times folks freak out when they see anything that’s not perfect. Truth is, plants by nature are almost never perfect, so learn to lower your expectations.
Scout for the good guys, the bugs that are eating or parasitizing the noxious pests. Beneficial insects are generally very good at keeping populations of unwanted pests in check, so it’s really important to know what’s there . Let them do their job. Embrace them. Protect them.
There is a threshold of consideration when deciding when and how to take action against problem pests. Consider this example. A few aphids on the buds of hibiscus is not a serious problem. The solution to that is so simple — so very simple. Clip off the tips and dispose of them, aphids and all, or take a garden hose and just blast them off. I’ve found that a jet from a garden hose is as effective as any chemical treatment out there. They do not survive either effort.
Mealy bugs, thrips, most mites and soft scales: Do the same, especially if the infestation is minimal. Caterpillars? Simply hand pick them off. Don’t forget though that those caterpillars will eventually become the moths and butterflies that you love in your garden, so extreme tolerance is part of the plan here. (Another subject for another article.)
If the situation becomes dire, meaning the beneficial bugs aren’t able to keep pace with the noxious ones, infestation exceeds 30 percent and plant stress is evident, more extreme measures may be needed
First, identify. (Yes, I know I said that before. It must be really important if I mentioned it twice!)
If you really have to use a product, go with the horticultural oils or soaps. Neem oil is my “go to” for almost everything. It’s a very good organic pesticide and fungicide, and quite honestly, chewing insects just flat-out don’t like the taste. What better deterrent is there? Even I won’t eat something that tastes bad, and I’ll eat just about anything except sauerkraut.
Organic oils like neem work not by poisoning insects, but by smothering them. The oil coats their body and, in a sense, prevents them from breathing. (Again, I am not an entomologist and the science of this is complex, so I’m not going there.) These oils are not residual, meaning they don’t stick around to kill future generations.
This sounds like a weakness, but believe it or not, it’s a strength. It really is. Our objective should be to deal with the immediate problem and not cause any long term damage to anything else. We’re talking pest management here, not elimination. Elimination is an illusion. Quit chasing it.
If you choose to use a product of any kind, read the label and follow the directions. Many folks have no idea how important it is to use the recommended amount to treat the targeted pest at the proper time. And I have say it one more time: Identify the bugs before you spray. It’s rule number one for a reason.
So, here’s the gig: If we keep killing everything that moves or freaks us out in our yards, we risk losing the natural balance of predator and prey. This is big-time nature stuff here, and we need to stop trying to control nature to serve our needs. All insects serve a purpose. It is up to us to understand and respect that purpose. We need to do all we can, as gently as we can, to maintain balance in our own back yards. We have a serious responsibility to stop the poisoning of our world and all the creatures in it for the sake of landscape vanity.
Remember, scout for good bugs (learn about them), identify bad bugs (and learn about them too), tolerate imperfections (it doesn’t hurt a bit) and think Earth-friendly as you choose your course of action.
Please, just think about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.