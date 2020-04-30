The owners of three area restaurants are trying to make the most out of their extra time by feeding local hospitality workers a free lunch on Saturdays.
Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante, Bella Napoli and Visani Restaurant owners are working together to provide a hot meal to food service workers (many who were employees of the businesses) and area service workers who are currently unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve been doing this for four weeks now and it’s been good for us — it’s a nice distraction and it gives some relief to fill the void,” said Carmelo Mangiafico, owner of Carmelo’s. “We’re going to keep doing it but hopefully we’ll all be back to work soon.”
The owners provide meals at their restaurants from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, switching locations each week. They post where the next free meal will be provided on Facebook. This past week they’ve welcomed hair stylists and barbershop employees.
The events are also open to local musicians.
“They are our entertainers and they’re also out of work right now,” said Eric Andreas, owner of Visani Restaurant. “Every single tip makes a difference. So many people are not working right now and we just want to help.”
Some of the food they’ve been cooking and distributing has been donated by Cheney Brothers in Punta Gorda.
“We’ve fed 1,500 people in the past four weeks,” said Vito Recchia, owner of Bella Napoli and Taglio restaurants. “And were going to continue until this all passes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.