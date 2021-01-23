The murder-suicide in Port Charlotte Wednesday drove home the reality of tensions between intimate partners: They can often lead to violence, or worse.
Linda Lusk, chief advancement officer for the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (CARE), said orders of protection, also known as restraining orders, "have doubled during the pandemic" — a time when many couples and families were holed up at home and isolated from friends and work.
She cited statistics from renowned criminologist James Alan Fox, of Northeastern University. He reported a 72% increase in all murder-suicides between intimate partners from 2014 to 2017. Furthermore, 94% of the victims were female, his studies showed.
Lusk said from domestic violence episodes to murder, the issue is "control." That is the time when the victim is in the greatest danger, she explained. "The trigger event is the female's rejection of the partner," and the abuser losing control "is what's driving many cases."
CARE counselors advise clients involved in domestic violence situations to "do constant safety planning," Lusk said.
Counselors ask whether clients are threatened with a weapon. Also, they should have a code word they should give to someone they trust, she added. In the event they need to use the code word, the person would know to call police.
"Overall, the weapon of choice is the gun," Lusk said, citing statistics showing between 86% and 92% of all perpetrators use firearms.
When an order of protection is filed against someone owning weapons, they must turn in the firearms. But that doesn't always solve the problem, Lusk said. She gave this possible scenario: "Maybe he gave two guns to the officer, but 16 to his brother to hang onto for him."
Jealousy and guns have led to the U.S. having the highest murder rate and the most permissive gun laws compared to other industrialized counties, Lusk said.
A bill that could help would-be victims — The Violence Against Women Act — was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives but it stalled in the Senate last year due to what's known as the "boyfriend loophole," Lusk said.
The House added a new provision by extending existing gun restrictions to include former and dating partners convicted of abuse or stalking. It passed with bipartisan support 263-158. It is unknown whether the new Senate will take up the issue.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-478-2316) has a questionnaire to help devise a safety plan. After answering questions, a customized safety plan would be sent to the person's email. That website is thehotline.org/plan-for-safety/create-a-safety-plan/#gf_1.
Also, The National Center on Domestic and Sexual Violence also offers its Safety Plan, at centerforchildwelfare.fmhi.usf.edu/kb/DomViolence/DV%20Safety%20Plan.pdf.
Children should also be given a code word and be instructed on what to do if they are threatened. If old enough, they should be taught how to use the phone to call for help, and where to go if they feel threatened.
Other measures to take if a person needs to escape quickly are to decide which door or window to exit from quickly, and have a purse or bag with vehicle keys nearby.
If threatened inside the home, move to an area near an outside door and away from a room that contains guns, knives or other weapons.
Since abusers strike back when they believe their partner is leaving, the victim is advised to leave money, extra keys, extra clothing, and documents with a trusted family member or friend, the Network advises.
All organizations recommend keeping the plans away from the abuser; view and fill them out away from the perpetrator, and leave with a trusted friend or family member.
If a restraining order is in place, the victim should consider changing locks on doors and windows. Also, replace wooden doors with metal doors, and install a security system and outdoor lighting.
Inform the children's school and workplace of the order of protection.
CARE's hotline numbers are 941-627-6000 and 941-637-0404. A text helpline is now available at 941-499-8534. The website is carefl.org.
