Before her death this summer, Ann Stout was a board member of the Charlotte County Retired Educators Association (CCREA) and the Salvation Army.
A few years ago, she had requested that the CCREA members collect and dress teddy bears for needy children through the Salvation Army at Christmas time, said Arlene Kincaid, CCREA public relations chair.
This year, Stout’s daughter, Tammy Bradford of Bonita Springs, also collected bears from her church members.
In the end, about 250 dressed bears were collected to donate.
Stout’s widower, Charlie, also gave a helping hand with the bears. This year’s events was in memory of Stout, Kincaid said.
Free clinic gets grant
An optical products distributor is giving the Virginia B. Andes Community Clinic a grant for $2,500 so it can buy costly eye medication.
According to a press release, ABB Optical Group is giving out the money through its ABB Cares program, which “recognizes outstanding nonprofit organizations throughout the country.”
Andes’ mission is to provide free primary care, semi-urgent care, pharmacy and wellness services to uninsured Charlotte County residents in need.
The clinic serves uninsured patients often between ages 40 and 69, according to the press release.
“There is a large population of uninsured men and women in Charlotte County and through the support of the clinic and pharmacy, these people do not have to go without the critical healthcare that they need,” said Dr. David Klein, a volunteer medical director for the clinic.
Green Living Planet dinner held
Green Living Green Planet in Charlotte County held a Dinner Under the Stars event Dec. 1, according to a press release.
The mission of the not-for-profit organization is to increase awareness about sustainable and healthier lifestyle choices that promote wellness for people, other species, and the planet.
The event honored teachers and teenagers who have been instrumental in increasing awareness about Eat4Life and programs reducing plastic overflow.
For more information visit: www.greenlivin ggreenplanet.com
Last Writer’s Tea of 2018
Have you written about a Christmas theme and want to share your work?
The last Writer’s Tea of the year is on Tuesday, and anyone is welcome to attend, according to a press release.
The meeting is at the Port Charlotte Library at the corner of Aaron and Gertrude streets next to the Cultural Center, from 1-3 p.m.
Participants are encouraged to bring their latest work to read, or just come to listen and enjoy the spirit of the season. Hot tea will be provided, and participants are asked to bring a snack to share, according to the group.
For more information email: jmkmak36@gmail.com.
Free photos with Santa
Kids can get their photos taken for free Friday, Dec. 21, at the Murdock office of Charlotte State Bank & Trust.
According to a press release, kids of all ages are invited to visit from 4-6 p.m.
Guests are welcome to take their own photos or ask a bank staff member to photograph their children or family. No appointment is necessary. Treats will be provided for the kids.
— Compiled by Andrea Praegitzer. Email News of Note and .JPEG photos to Apraegitzer@sun-herald.com.
