PORT CHARLOTTE — Regal Cinemas 16 at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall is reopening today, with 14 films being shown in just about every category.
If you can't wait any longer to go to the movies, there are multiple films being offered in the afternoon, beginning at 12:25 p.m.
A call to Regal's corporate headquarters was not returned, but a worker at Regal in Port Charlotte confirmed three things: they are opening today, they are hiring, and yes, there will be concessions.
Regal, the nation's second-largest theater chain, shut down its theaters twice during the pandemic. The first time was on March 17, 2020, after then-President Trump urged against gatherings of more than 10 people.
Regal then reopened some locations in August. But after operating for only two months, Regal shut down all its theaters Oct. 9, 2020.
The firm went on to say in the two months the theaters were open during the pandemic, "… there was not one COVID case resulting from visiting the theatre."
The statement went on to say, "once a line-up of movie releases is confirmed, we will be ready to re-open our theatres."
More than seven months later, the line-up is here, things have reopened, and you can buy your tickets in advance at fandango.com or at regmovies.com. You can also purchase in the lobby if you're not sure which film you'd like to see.
Movie choices include "Godzilla vs. Kong," "Dream Horse" and "Raya the Last Dragon."
Coming May 27 is "A Quiet Place Part II," rated PG-13. The film stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, who also wrote and directed the film and its sequel.
Blunt and Krasinski are married, and in March, 2020, shared the red carpet and talked about the film's premiere. But that never happened. In March, theaters were closed due to the pandemic, and "A Quiet Place Part II" never got to open. However, next Thursday you will get your chance to see this long-awaited horror film.
Also on tap is "Cruella," coming May 27. Not rated, this comedy's release, too, was put on hold during the pandemic closure. Starring Emma Stone in the title role, it tells the story of a young Cruella Deville, the tormentor of countless Dalmatians for decades in Disney features.
Coming on June 4 is "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" rated R. "My Fair Lady" a Fathom event, will be at Regal on June 13-14.
"A Father's Legacy," a drama not rated, will be shown on June 17. Then on June 20 and 24, "Jerry Maguire 25th Anniversary," rated R, will be screened. The documentary "Of Animals and Men" comes to Regal on June 22.
All of the above films' tickets can be pre-ordered now.
