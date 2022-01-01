Revelers crowded the Punta Gorda waterfront Friday along Retta Esplanade to participate in an annual tradition of blowing conch shells as the sun sank for the last time of the year.
Lining up along the seawall along Retta Esplanade, many took photos of the last 2021 sunset, while others just enjoyed making noise.
At the Gazebo in Gilchrist Park, a wedding was about to take place at 6 p.m. — some 15 minutes after the official sunset, and wedding guests began to arrive and take their seats.
Some who came to view the sunset stayed around to get a glimpse of the bride and groom — Madison Kirkpatrick and Jeremiah Watson. Kirkpatrick's mother's family (the Lowes) have lived in Punta Gorda for several generations, according to a brief history given by the bride's mom.
Members from a local boating club — The Mariners of PGI — gathered next to the Gazebo, where they set up chairs and enjoyed camaraderie.
David Hanson, of Punta Gorda, sat alone on the seawall. He said he had lost his wife earlier in the year, and decided not to stay at home.
He brought a conch which he customized by gluing on a round, brass mouthpiece and drilling holes to attach a small rope which was used to carry the conch.
"My daughter got married on Venice Beach, and the groom's father and I both blew conch shells at sunset — it was harmonious," he remembered.
Larry Yerger came resplendent in his quilt, walking stick and an unusual horn. Yerger serves as chaplain for the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and for the DeSoto Correctional Institution. He is also pastor of the Alligator Creek Chapel.
His wife Andrea Yerger was attired in similar fashion, and the couple drew the attention of onlookers.
One man challenged Yerger to a "blowing duel," and the two blew their horns — neither of which was a conch shell — to see who was the loudest.
Then it was time to really make noise. The sun began to sink beyond Fishermen's Village to the west, and the crowd ramped up their noisemaking abilities.
Meanwhile, the wedding party began to arrive. First came the groom, Jeremiah Watson, and two young boys who were formally attired in black suits.
A black SUV arrived, and within were the bride and her bridal party.
Soon, the sun had set, and the crowd turned their attention to the Gazebo, where Watson and his groomsmen were taking their places.
Then it was "showtime" — Kirkpatrick with her bridesmaids and flower girl alighted from the vehicle, and a crowd formed as the first lines of "Here Comes the Bride" were played.
Someone remarked to the bride's father, "You sure picked a perfect evening for a wedding."
He shrugged and said it was really "just luck."
Later that evening, some of the same celebrants would make their way over to the waterfront again to enjoy Punta Gorda's fireworks display over the Peace River.
