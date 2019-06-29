PUNTA GORDA — The body of Gage Jackson, 19, was found floating in Prairie Creek three months ago, after he was reported missing eleven days earlier.
Now, a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered "for any information that can help detectives come to a final resolution on how Gage died and how his body ended up in a waterway," Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers announced Saturday on Facebook.
The reward was posted by an anonymous donor.
Jackson was last seen in the area of Washington Loop Road in Punta Gorda March 19, around 11 p.m.
A boater spotted a body just south of the Prairie Creek Bridge 11 days later, which was ultimately identified as Jackson.
Since then, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office detectives have been trying to determine how he died, and what the circumstances are surrounding his death, according to Crime Stoppers.
"Gage was an avid outdoorsman, who spent much of his time hunting and fishing," the Crime Stoppers post states. "He was skilled at maneuvering the elements of the woods and was very familiar with the local terrain."
Anyone with information on his death, or the circumstances leading up to it, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for the reward. Tips can also be made at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or through the P3Tips mobile app.
