PUNTA GORDA — After losing control of his car Friday, Arthur Henry Oliver's Nissan rolled several times, finally landing on its side. The driver and his passenger in a trailing vehicle hit debris from the roadway but were not hurt.
Oliver, 63, died from injuries in the mishap. He was from Punta Gorda.
The accident was around 6:55 p.m. Friday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 41 and Tribune Boulevard, according to Florida Highway Patrol investigators.
Oliver was driving north on U.S. 41 in his 2011 Nissan Versa, with Port Richey resident Derek Michael Joshep, 30, behind the Versa in a 2018 Tesla 3.
Oliver lost control of his car, running off the roadway to the right, over-correcting to the left, and travelled across the northbound lanes, entering the median, investigators said. He then over-corrected again, causing the Versa to roll.
Joshep collided with debris from Oliver's car.
Oliver's car came to rest on its left side facing south, blocking the left lane. Joshep then stopped his car along the right shoulder.
Oliver was transported to Bayfront Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
He was wearing a seatbelt. It was unknown whether alcohol or a health issue were factors.
Joshep and his passenger, Carldreluis Brunson, 37, of North Carolina, were not injured.
Florida Highway Patrol investigators will try to determine what happened.
