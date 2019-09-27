September is Suicide Awareness month, and one local store found a unique way to raise funds for a serious cause.
Biker Life of Port Charlotte is hosting their Vegas Dice Run today to raise funds and awareness for two suicide prevention organizations: the Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide and Mission 22, a non-profit that combats veteran suicide.
"It's spiked everywhere," said Biker Life's owner William Oquendo. "Our kids, our teenagers ... It's really high with our law enforcement and first responders. It's always been high with veterans ... It's just out of control."
Players will either drive, or ride, to the five stops in order at Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte, and Arcadia, and roll dice at each. The goal is to get the highest score.
They will have about an hour at each location to partake in the games, food, drinks and music. There will also be suicide awareness patches and other items sold at each stop.
Registration will start at Biker Life at 3265 Tamiami Trail from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be an early registration starting at 10 a.m.
The event ends at 5 p.m. at Over the Bridge Grille, where there will be speakers talking about their experiences.
"I don't feel this is something we will ever totally tackle," Oquendo said. "But if we can save a few along the way, I'd be really happy about it."
Here, the winner will also be announced and receive $500 cash.
Players can have up to two player cards, which cost $10 each.
Along with playing, residents also donate to each organization on the event's Facebook page called "Vegas Dice Run for Suicide Awareness."
To learn more information, visit the "Biker Life Port Charlotte" Facebook page or call Biker Life of Port Charlotte at 800-574-9835.
