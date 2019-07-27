By BETSY CALVERT
PORT CHARLOTTE — the landscape looks ripped up in the state and local environmental parks, it may be a good sign.
It means state or county officials are rooting out invasive trees and shrubs to keep them from overrunning Florida’s natural landscape. That way, you get to see what Florida’s landscape is supposed to look like.
Charlotte County’s Environmentally Sensitive Land Oversight Committee already knew that when they heard this month about the latest project taking six weeks of clearing in the Charlotte Flatwoods Park near the Lee County line.
What they didn’t all know is that removing invasive species is a job that never ends.
“Will we ever get to a point where we don’t have to do that?” Committee member Derek Miller asked county staff.
“There’s no way we will ever be able to eradicate it, just control it,” said Tina Powell, manager of the county’s Parks and Recreation Division.
Resistance is not futile, however.
Periodic removal keeps the imported plants from out-competing native plants and animals, Powell said.
“Exotic species don’t have the natural controls in the same way as our native species,” she said.
It doesn’t look great at first.
“In the short term, visitors will see dead and dying vegetation, but as time passes, visitors to the park are more likely to observe more native species including various species of wildflowers,” she said.
The state hired contractors to work for six weeks in the Flatwoods park starting in late February this year. The cost was $75,000. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Southwest Florida Water Management District own land abutting the county’s 487 acres.
Basic invasives in Florida were brought in decades ago from South America and Asia:
Brazilian pepper
Lead tree or leucaena
Australian pine
Downy rose myrtle
Contractors don’t necessarily remove the plants, Powell said, but cut them down and apply herbicide to the leaves. They use chain saws for the larger trees, and machetes for the smaller ones.
Park staff told the Sun that in some areas the contractor placed down planks to drive machinery into the designated areas.
