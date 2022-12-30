Property on Ingraham Boulevard in Rotonda Lakes

Location of the commercial property on Ingraham Boulevard in Rotonda Lakes.

 MAP PROVIDED
Lakes Conservation Association recently

Residents attended a standing-room-only meeting recently at the Rotonda Lakes Conservation Association to hear about a proposal for commercial property in their neighborhood.

ROTONDA — Bert Parsley says if he were allowed to speak, residents may have a better understanding of why he's proposing a five-story storage unit in their quiet Rotonda Lakes community.

The Rotonda Lakes Conservation Association recently met during a standing-room-only board meeting. On the agenda was a developer's requested site plan for a five-story indoor storage facility, with 141 outdoor spaces for campers, boats and and other vehicles, near the intersection of Ingraham and David boulevards in Rotonda Lakes.


