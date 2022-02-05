Winds blowing off the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor and temperatures in the 60s didn’t stop sailors from competing on Day Two of the Charlotte Harbor Regatta.
Skipper Jeff Scholz’s Yellow Jacket won four out of four races in the Harbor 20 class.
Crewing with him was Rudy Trejo, who is a partner with John O’Donnell — manufacturer of the Harbor 20.
O’Donnell recently moved to the area, where his business is now based.
Bill DeBruin of Two Blessings and his crew — Dr. Michael Scott and Dr. Jean Richardson, did well, too. They came in fourth.
“Thank God it didn’t rain,” said DeBruin. He said the water temperature was in the low to mid 60s, but the Harbor 20 isn’t a wet and wild boat, unlike the catamarans in the regatta.
Following the regatta, the racers headed over to the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, but they didn’t stay long. Some mingled in the parking lot.
Trejo had a special request: he wanted a photo of them standing in front of his Harbor 20 called Luiza. “That’s his girlfriend’s name,” said DeBruin. “He’s trying to score brownie points.”
Tony Pocklington raced his Edge 2.4mR, which is a monohull sailboat accessible to people in wheelchairs. He said the design of the boat allows everyone to compete equally and on the same level.
Pocklington did well in the race — he won all four of the races Saturday. He was also very well versed in talking about the design of the vessel; Pocklington is an importer of the boat for North America, as well as a builder.
The four are all residents of southwest Florida; Trejo and DeBruin live in Punta Gorda, Scott resides in Bookelia, and Pocklington lives in Fort Myers.
Scholz, Trejo, Pocklington and DeBruin sail out of the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club.
They also have many years experience sailing: DeBruin said he’s been sailing for about 18 years; Scott has 48 years under his belt; Pocklington has been on the water for 45 years; and Trejo, the youngest of the sailors, said he’s been sailing since he was about 5.
“This is a great place to sail,” said Pocklington, and the others nodded in agreement.
Martin Holland, who served as a volunteer for the regatta and is the yacht club’s past commodore, walked over to share stories with the sailors. He said Day Two couldn’t have gone any better.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.