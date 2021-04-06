The White Rabbit Saloon in South Gulf Cove recently held a fundraiser for EARS Animal Rescue in Englewood. The event raised $2,761 to help pets in need. The band, Feast or Famine, donated $600 of that amount and have added a link on their Facebook page to EARS website, www.earsanimalrescue.com, to attract more donations. EARS survives solely on donations and during these hard times we so appreciate the generosity of our community. For more information, call 941-681-3877 or email englewoodanimalrescue@yahoo.com.
Saloon fundraiser benefits EARS animal rescue
